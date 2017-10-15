Letters to the Editor

Now let Hilton Head move forward

October 15, 2017 7:56 AM

The controversy in the Hilton Head Island Town Council over the town manager’s apparent personality conflict with the mayor has been a most unfortunate episode.

I think town manager Steve Riley’s value to the town is unquestioned. Just look at his long record of successes culminating with his leadership in the reopening of the island and the cleanup after Hurricane Matthew.

I am convinced that Mayor David Bennett has the best interests of the town forefront in his service to the island. I am proud to call both Steve and David friends, and I sincerely hope they can find common ground to work forward and make our community better.

Finally, I am happy that the Council has unanimously agreed to continue with Steve Riley as our town manager. Now we can move forward to look at our collective vision for the future of Hilton Head Island.

Glenn Stanford

Hilton Head Island

