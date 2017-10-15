Letters to the Editor

School board chairman Earl Campbell should resign

October 15, 2017 7:55 AM

When the subject of the Beaufort County Board of Education and the superintendent arises, I am constantly asked by people, “What’s wrong with these people and what are they thinking?”

Well, board chairman Earl Campbell’s statement that critics will “go to hell” says it all about the school board’s majority’s oversight regarding Superintendent Jeff Moss.

We have a superintendent who plea bargained ethics charges against him, and runs one of the most financially non-transparent school districts in the state. He installed a charge card system with more than 50 cards, which posts charges to any account that has money in it. He hired an audit firm that pulls one transaction in 500 charges to review for possible violations. His answer to school makeup days is to spend $150,000 for two Saturdays that will be poorly attended by students. The May River High School was slated to cost $40 million to build but ended up costing $68 million. Student test scores are dismal.

But hey, let the critics be silenced and burn in hell.

Earl Campbell should resign.

Lyn Piwko Bullard

Hilton Head Island

