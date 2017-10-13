Life with Trump seems like fiction

In a recent article in your paper, Hugh Hefner was quoted as saying that lying was immoral.
President Donald Trump lies with proclivity. Some of his recent ones were irresponsibly blatant, and hard to understand. Trump said he had the votes to pass a health care bill, which he didn’t. And he said one senator was in the hospital so they couldn’t take a vote now, which he wasn’t. The senator was Thad Cochran, who promptly tweeted that he was not in the hospital.
Does this character flaw make Donald Trump immoral? Probably not, since he seems removed from reality.
It is as though he is the protagonist is a fictional novel that has all the elements of a thriller: deceit, revenge, fear, unknown consequences, and danger. He is the hero who can do no wrong, and will make all things right. Obama is the villain in this novel who must be wiped out for making fun of him at a 2011 White House media event.
But there is a hitch to this piece of fiction. Along came the real threat of nuclear war with North Korea, failure of this health care bill, and several massive, and unprecedented hurricanes.
How will the protagonist, Donald Trump, deal with this combination of fiction and reality? We shall see.
It is a page turner. Hold your seats. More to come.
Update: To no one’s surprise, Trump made the visit to Puerto Rico all about himself, and insulted its citizens.
