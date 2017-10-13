Letters to the Editor

Bluffton leadership unacceptable

October 13, 2017 7:44 AM

The old saying goes that a fish rots from the head on down. Well, it seems this the case of Bluffton’s governing body.

The audacity of the mayor, town manager, Town Council, et al., to restrict access by the public to information to which they are entitled is outrageous. Shadowy property deals, outrageous overtime payments and people being paid for jobs that they don’t do are simply unacceptable.

Wake up to the fact that these local officials are just symptomatic of what ails this town, state and nation. It’s time to back the truck up to the doors of Town Hall and haul the smelly carcass to the landfill.

Michael Sampogna

Bluffton

