Tell Congress ‘no’ to EPA cuts

Since the Environmental Protection Agency was created by President Nixon in 1970, it has served as our first line of defense against dirty air. By enforcing clean air protections, it has prevented millions of premature deaths, hospitalizations, and sick days — all while America enjoyed a growing economy and quality of life.
There are estimates that nearly 1,300 South Carolinians are saved every year by clean air programs. Many of these individuals are in the most vulnerable populations, like children and seniors. You probably know children with asthma or seniors with compromised respiratory systems, for example.
More than 200,000 adults and 62,000 children in South Carolina suffer from asthma. Each year, asthma attacks are the cause of nearly 10,000 pediatric emergency room visits and more than $750 million in associated medical costs in the Palmetto State.
Without someone to enforce air quality protections, we run the risk of losing significant gains in our state’s public health, quality of life, and tourism- and agriculture-based economy.
Please join me in urging your representatives in Congress to stand up for South Carolina and vote against any appropriations bill that includes cuts to the EPA’s budget. The health of our families and our economy depends on it.
Janet Wedlock
Beaufort
