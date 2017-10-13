How to solve birth control issue

I noticed in your Saturday, Oct. 7, edition an article suggesting individuals in the Trump administration want to stop women from having access to insurance plans providing free birth control. These are the same people who, it is reasonable to expect, want to stop women from having access to abortions.
There may be a simple, cost-effective solution: stop men from having access to free insurance-provided Viagra and/or Cialis and the problem is solved. Many women would no longer feel the need for either birth control or abortions. Problem solved.
Wally Hollinger
Okatie
