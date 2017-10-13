How to solve birth control issue

Argument leads to shootout at Carolina gas station, bullet hits school bus

Surveillance video released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department captured a shootout at a Charlotte gas station on Wednesday. At 7:36 a.m. on October 12, police responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located at Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza Road. Detectives believe the two male suspects got into an argument, which led to the shooting. When one of the suspects returned fire, a bullet struck a school bus from the Charlotte Lab Charter School and shattered a window. None of the students were injured, according to police. Police are still trying to identify the suspects.