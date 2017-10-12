Letters to the Editor

Congress, look out for the people

October 12, 2017 7:45 AM

An open letter to my congressional “representatives”:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, and Rep. Mark Sanford, first, give it back. Give back all the money that the NRA has contributed to you so they could influence your vote.

Next, seriously engage your colleagues in drafting meaningful legislation to solve America’s gun problem.

And lastly, but certainly not finally, start doing your jobs. You know. The one to protect, defend, uphold the Constitution for the welfare of the people. Not the special interests. Not the GOP. The people. The people. You know. You used to be one ...?

Bernie Ragsdale

Lady’s Island

