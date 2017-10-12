Retired teacher to parents: Learning begins at home

In response to a recent letter, “Students must take it seriously,” what a joy to hear someone support teachers.
What parents need to realize is that learning begins at home, at an early age, including responsibility for a child’s actions.
The second thing is children need to realize that school isn’t a play area, it’s a job. Schoolwork prepares them for a good future and teachers are there to expand these basic lessons, not teach them.
I’m a retired teacher and understand how difficult days can be, the feeling of responsibility and having courage to face the finger-pointing of non-teachers.
Thank you to the writer!
Phyllis Smith
Beaufort
