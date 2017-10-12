Letters to the Editor

Retired teacher to parents: Learning begins at home

October 12, 2017 7:43 AM

In response to a recent letter, “Students must take it seriously,” what a joy to hear someone support teachers.

What parents need to realize is that learning begins at home, at an early age, including responsibility for a child’s actions.

The second thing is children need to realize that school isn’t a play area, it’s a job. Schoolwork prepares them for a good future and teachers are there to expand these basic lessons, not teach them.

I’m a retired teacher and understand how difficult days can be, the feeling of responsibility and having courage to face the finger-pointing of non-teachers.

Thank you to the writer!

Phyllis Smith

Beaufort

