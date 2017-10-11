Thank you: Capt. Fuzzy Davis and all the Fish With Friends volunteers and sponsors

A recent Saturday marked one of the most precious times each year in my life called Fish With Friends.
For those who do not know, this event is for kids, young adults, and adults with exceptional needs. It is an incredible event that gives these people the opportunity to go out fishing and then fellowship with a picnic and fun entertainment.
Furthermore, local charter captains donate their time, boat, and resources to make memorable experiences. The Skull Creek Boathouse provides the venue, and many volunteers devote their time, energy, and spirit. Wow!
This is all due to one benevolent person who makes this happen. He personally and individually thanks the volunteers and recognizes each participant by name. We owe kudos to these folks, especially our charter captains and volunteers, and most important, Fuzzy Davis. What a solid and supportive community we have here in the Lowcountry.
B.J. Silver
Hilton Head
