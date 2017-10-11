Letters to the Editor

Thank you: Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority

October 11, 2017 4:03 PM

I am writing to commend the folks at Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

As a result of Tropical Storm Irma, the causeway to our community was very severely damaged and the buried water main upon which some 40 homes depend was ruptured.

Folks from BJWSA were on the spot within hours, bringing with them cases of water to supply the neighborhood. Bryan Chemsak from BJWSA kept us well-informed through the crisis, and his team had the water main replaced within a few days. Our community was indeed fortunate the people at BJWSA handled this problem so professionally.

John R. Fawcett

Beaufort

