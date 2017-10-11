Thank you: Belfair Charitable Fund golf tournament sponsors

The Belfair Charitable Fund thanks the participants and sponsors of our recent charity golf tournament for their outstanding support and continued generosity. The double shot gun outing marked the third year of this sell-out event.
We are especially grateful to our major sponsors: Prudential – The Corkern Group, Brightview, Wells Fargo, and St. Joseph/Candler. We sincerely thank TD Bank for providing lunch and also the members and local businesses who sponsored holes and donated items to the raffle and the auction after the tournament.
Over $50,000 was raised, setting a record for this one-day event. In its first two years, the Belfair Charitable Fund has contributed over $120,000 to 20 local charities. The BCF was also able to respond immediately with $10,000 in cash donations to groups helping area residents after Hurricane Matthew.
In addition to the efforts of the BCF, Belfair residents support students and our public schools by collecting van loads of school supplies each Fall. The Belfair Women’s Connection also makes annual donations to local non-profits for deserving programs and services.
According to its mission statement, the BCF exists to address basic human needs in greater Bluffton and to serve our most vulnerable neighbors. Its motto is “give where you live”. In keeping with these goals and with our residents’ desire to be a positive, impactful presence in our community, the BCF welcomes grant applications during the Fall. The application form is available on the Belfair website at www.Belfair1811.com.
For information about next year’s golf tournament, contact bcfgolf@gmail.com.
Ben Robinson
chair of the 2017 Belfair Charitable Fund Golf Tournament
Comments