Letters to the Editor

Thank you: Long Cove Club

October 11, 2017 04:01 PM

Hopeful Horizons, the local Children’s Advocacy, Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee for the generous grant we received. This grant will enable Hopeful Horizons to add panels and framed doors to existing cubicles at our Charles Street office. This project will ensure privacy, safe spaces and efficiency for the delivery of victim’s services.

At the beginning of 2017, Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse (CODA) and Hope Haven merged to become Hopeful Horizons. With a combined history of almost 70 years, we are able to empower victims, educate the public and provide a one-stop shop for victims of violence and abuse. Both organizations above believe in the importance of advocating for victims and educating the public on the connection between child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. By uniting into one organization, we are putting the victims’ needs first and sending a powerful message that we all have a part to play in ending the cycle of violence and abuse.

The mission of the Long Cove Charity Advisory Committee is to encourage and support charitable giving by the members of the Long Cove community and to provide grants in support of current needs in the areas of health, housing, hunger and education in Beaufort and Jasper Counties, and the surrounding areas. Thank you for helping advance Hopeful Horizons’ vision of a community without abuse. This generous grant will help us end abuse and change lives!

Shauw Chin Capps

Chief Executive Officer

Hopeful Horizons

Beaufort

