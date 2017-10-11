Letters to the Editor

Thank you: Long Cove Club

October 11, 2017 4:00 PM

Thank you to the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee and the members of the Long Cove Club community for including the Child Abuse Prevention Association in this year’s grant recipients.

LCCAC funds will be used to replace the hot water heater in our Open Arms Children’s Home. Our home provides care for children removed from their caregivers due to allegations of abuse and/or neglect.

Located in Beaufort County, Open Arms is a refuge for children primarily from the 14th Judicial District (Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, Hampton, and Allendale counties) but due to a statewide shortage of beds, we accept children from all across South Carolina. There are currently twelve children in residence.

The generosity of the Long Cove Club community ensures that children find a safe shelter in times of greatest need. Our thanks for your continued support.

Christina Wilson

Executive Director

Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA)

Beaufort

