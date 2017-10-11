Trump doing a great job

After President Donald Trump’s UN speech, we’re finally regaining respect from other countries. We lost everyone’s respect after President Barack Obama’s tour apologizing for our country, stating we weren’t exceptional, and “leading” from behind.
A recent letter quotes 50 Republicans against Trump. These are Trump haters who never expected him to win. They hate him because he’s not the usual politician, his concerns are for the American people, to make America great again and he refuses to follow their mantra.
Then another letter mentioned a Trump dossier, which is another fake news story. It references a Republican Trump hater and Obama’s former directors James Clapper, John Brennan and Mike Rogers for collaboration. If this story were remotely true, the mainstream media would have led with it every day.
These letters are written by diehard Democrats who can’t write about Democrat accomplishments because they have none and can’t accept Trump’s victory.
We recently survived eight years of the weakest president and most scandalized administration. The following are some of Obama’s scandals:
▪ Obamacare: Passed by lying to the American people.
▪ “Fast and Furious”: One agent dead.
▪ Benghazi embassy attacked: Four dead.
▪ IRS: Director took the Fifth and resigned.
▪ Iranian pact.
▪ Obama’s famous red line in Syria: Dictator gassed thousands; Obama did nothing.
Trump’s accomplishments have been many and he already had a quarter where gross domestic product growth reached 3 percent, a growth figure Obama was unable to achieve on an annual basis in eight years.
Lee Sgroi
Bluffton
