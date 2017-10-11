Letters to the Editor

Trump doing a great job

October 11, 2017 11:15 AM

After President Donald Trump’s UN speech, we’re finally regaining respect from other countries. We lost everyone’s respect after President Barack Obama’s tour apologizing for our country, stating we weren’t exceptional, and “leading” from behind.

A recent letter quotes 50 Republicans against Trump. These are Trump haters who never expected him to win. They hate him because he’s not the usual politician, his concerns are for the American people, to make America great again and he refuses to follow their mantra.

Then another letter mentioned a Trump dossier, which is another fake news story. It references a Republican Trump hater and Obama’s former directors James Clapper, John Brennan and Mike Rogers for collaboration. If this story were remotely true, the mainstream media would have led with it every day.

These letters are written by diehard Democrats who can’t write about Democrat accomplishments because they have none and can’t accept Trump’s victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We recently survived eight years of the weakest president and most scandalized administration. The following are some of Obama’s scandals:

▪  Obamacare: Passed by lying to the American people.

▪  “Fast and Furious”: One agent dead.

▪  Benghazi embassy attacked: Four dead.

▪  IRS: Director took the Fifth and resigned.

▪  Iranian pact.

▪  Obama’s famous red line in Syria: Dictator gassed thousands; Obama did nothing.

Trump’s accomplishments have been many and he already had a quarter where gross domestic product growth reached 3 percent, a growth figure Obama was unable to achieve on an annual basis in eight years.

Lee Sgroi

Bluffton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

    'Carolina' was part of a group of more than 10 manatees rescued from cold waters near Charleston on Nov. 28. She was relocated to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where she received two months of rehab. On Wednesday, she was released back into the wild.

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild 0:39

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild
Lowcountry boy's stuck in hospital for months — and then it snowed 1:03

Lowcountry boy's stuck in hospital for months — and then it snowed

View More Video