Why mow the roadside wildflowers?

Last week as I traveled along Sam’s Point Road, and other roads, I could not help being overwhelmed by the beauty of all the wildflowers. When I stopped, I noticed the flowers were overflowing with all kinds of bees and butterflies. The sight was absolutely beautiful.
I stopped to take photos to share with all of my friends. Everyone asked where the photos were taken, and agreed that the flowers were spectacular. They could not believe it was along the side of the road.
But then, to my extreme sadness, came the mowers. The beauty and food for so many insects was now a torn up mess of debris all over the road and all over the sidewalk.
I tried to figure out the justification for the mowing and remain totally perplexed. Several areas where the wildflowers were growing seemed to have no effect on traffic or the sidewalk.
Perhaps a little more discretion as to where we mow and where we don’t mow would be in order. Also, if the mowing must be done for whatever reason, why couldn’t it have been done after a freeze, which will be coming shortly? Do we know other states pay to have wildflowers planted along the highways?
I remain totally confused and profusely saddened. Ugly, ugly, ugly!
Linda Peters
Lady’s Island
