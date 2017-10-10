Does our recycling get dumped with general trash?

Do you think you recycle?
I have put off writing this letter three times but have finally decided it is time.
As a Sea Pines resident, we were given the option to recycle glass, newsprint, etc. We had a number of options, and chose a company we thought would do a good job. This company had invested in new multi-compartment vehicles and talked a good game.
Over the past two years I have had reason to call the company several times and let them know that the recycling we carefully separated was being thrown in with the general trash when picked up. I don’t know if this happens every time, but by chance I noticed four times. I spoke with the owner each time I called, and they admitted it had taken place, it was a mistake, and would not happen again.
Well it has.
This time I have had the same response from the owner, who seems genuine, but is apparently unable to control his workforce.
What also concerns me is what happens when they arrive at the end destination? It seems highly likely that it is all being dumped into the same general garbage.
Please keep an eye on your service provider and make sure the recycling is kept separated. Maybe the Town of Hilton Head Island could occasionally spot check the final destination to make sure we are not all wasting our time and valuable resources.
Glyn John
Hilton Head Island
