Stand for the flag, and kneel in prayer

Viewing a football game is a time of leisure for me. I don’t expect to spend time and emotion deciding on political issues before watching a game, so I’m not watching football right now. I don’t like to care so much about sports players who show disrespect for our flag.
But the issue must be dealt with, so here’s another opinion in the mix. I believe priorities are askew.
I learned when I was young to stand for “our” national anthem with my hand on my heart. I didn’t think about the importance of what this displays until I watched Colin Kaepernick refuse this posture. Yes, it offended me to see disrespect for our flag.
But, Colin, are you protesting by kneeling? Do we all really want an end to racial divisions, to war, to violence, to hatred, to persecution, to terrorism? If that is our objective, then we all must kneel. Not to the national anthem, but kneel in prayer to our God, the Lord of Heaven and Earth. God is the only One who is able to bring about the changes we speak of, but don’t seem to occur.
Kneeling in prayer will bring major change in our world. Let’s stand for our flag and kneel in prayer. That will be a win-win for us and for our world.
Joan Davis
Beaufort
