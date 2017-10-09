Letters to the Editor

Put a Hilton Head welcome center at Fairfield Square

October 09, 2017 2:27 PM

Hilton Head Island is a long acclaimed tourist destination and is touted in magazines and articles as a premier place to vacation. As soon as travelers cross the bridge there should be a highly visible place welcoming them to our beautiful island.

It should be a place where visitors can gain information about the island’s many resorts, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, activities and so much more including our rich history.

An ideal location for a welcome center is the unoccupied Fairfield Square. In its present condition, the property does little to offer an attractive introduction to the island. With cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce, the Town Council, and the island’s many organizations and businesses, the site would benefit our town and community.

If our No. 1 source of revenue is tourism, a welcome center must be a priority.

Patricia and Dennis Foley

Hilton Head Island

