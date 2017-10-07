What a tiresome world this has become

I’m so very tired ...
I’m tired of hurricanes and evacuations ... I’m tired of a town government where the two top entities seemingly can’t resolve personal differences long enough to make the running of Hilton Head Island a top priority ... I’m tired of “politics” invading every aspect of life, including clubs, organizations, and even churches ...
I’m tired of rudeness by too many people ... I’m tired of watching couples, families, and groups of unrelated people who have come together in a restaurant for dinner, supposedly for each other’s companionship, sit there with their electronic devices either reading or sending text messages.
I’m tired of too many movies that are meaningless or scary thrillers ... I’m tired of the lack of moral values evident in today’s society ... I’m tired of health and health insurance issues, of doctors who are supposed to care about one as a person but don’t seem to do so ... I’m tired of employees who don’t carry through with promises made or with what I contracted for.
I’m tired of hearing our president lambasted from every side, including his own party — whatever happened to respect for the office if not the person? I’m especially tired of seeing the ultimate symbol of our country — Old Glory — denigrated by so many.
Life is supposed to change, but I guess I’m enough of a Pollyanna to expect it to change for the better, not the worse. I guess I’ve finally, at 79 years, reached the age where I relish “the good old days,” whatever that means.
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
