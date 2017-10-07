Congress does nothing to prevent gun tragedies

Members of Congress, spare us the words of condolence, the sending of thoughts and prayers, the moments of silence. They mean nothing. You are complicit in these tragedies.
Military-style semi-automatic weapons, which can easily be converted to fully automatic, are designed for the express purpose of killing as many human beings in a sweep as possible. They should not be sold to the civilian population. Period.
But you do nothing. The NRA threatens you with primary candidates further to the right than you are, and you put your political lives above the lives of your fellow Americans.
People, nothing is going to change. Bullets that killed little children at Sandy Hook and guns that nearly killed two of their own did not inspire Congress to act. The massacre in Las Vegas will not, either.
America has become exceptional in its ability to kill more of its own than any other civilized nation in the world. What a sad commentary.
Beverly Leick
Hilton Head Island
