Somebody needs to fix DuBois Lane in Bluffton

I have lived on Dubois Lane in Bluffton for more than 50 years. As I pondered the article about the town of Bluffton getting more parking spaces, beautiful brick laden sidewalks, and more street lights that will extend into the now overcrowded Promenade, I can’t help but ask, “What about repaving this small street with its cracked pavement (tar surface), no sidewalk, and huge potholes that is known as DuBois Lane?”
The “lane,” as it was called back in the day by the families and property owners, was once quiet, with very little traffic. It has now turned into another U.S. 278. This unpaved road covered with dirt, poured with black tar, extending from May River Road to Lawrence Street, has become the thoroughfare for everyday traffic to Calhoun, Lawrence and Wharf streets.
Yet DuBois Lane has gone untouched for years without repair. Drivers are speeding through with no regard for the safety of others. Cars, buses, and work trucks towing heavy equipment have weakened the street surface.
DuBois Lane, as I was informed while attending a meeting with some elected officials of Bluffton, is considered a “ghost street.” The town does not own it, nor does Beaufort County or the state. Therefore, none of them will assume the responsibility when it comes to maintenance and repair.
However, there are no questions asked when residents pay their taxes. I can only assume that it goes into a “ghost” account then “disappears.” Scary, isn’t it?
Sarah H. Wallace
Bluffton
