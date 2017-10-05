‘Ordinary’ people prove America IS great

America IS Great
The Las Vegas disaster surely was horrific. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that America demonstrated again its true greatness.
Unlike transparently self-serving politicians and the consciously inflammatory media, the greatness of America is its genuinely ordinary citizens who once more reached out to help other ordinary citizens.
Because of the compassion and response of law enforcement, firefighters, medical staff, other first responders, and the generosity of Americans everywhere, the people of Las Vegas and Houston and Florida and Puerto Rico can look forward with some degree of hope.
Ordinary people on the scene in Las Vegas actually rose to sing “God Bless America.” Such a manifestation of unity and cooperation is really why America is great.
Bob and Gretchen Gregory
Hilton Head Island
