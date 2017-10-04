Letters to the Editor

Denigrating the flag a horrible approach

October 04, 2017 2:14 PM

Like the president, I’m embarrassed with the hundreds of professional athletes disrespecting America’s flag. I understand they have the right to do so, but it still makes me cringe. We do not live in a perfect country but denigrating the flag and the national anthem will not advance any reasonable dialogue.

The American flag is much bigger than any protest group and any single occupant of the White House. It is the sacred emblem of our great country and represents every soldier, airman, and marine who has ever served this nation in war or peacetime, including the 650,000 casualties of the Civil War who helped save the Union and end slavery.

And for those who think that the stars and stripes do not represent good in the world and is not worth honoring ... talk to any recent immigrant, visit a few foreign countries, seriously engage in some world history, and keep an open mind. No short cuts, please. The stakes are too high.

Brian Thoreson

Hilton Head Island

