Ban plastic bags countywide

You can now go to jail in Kenya for possessing a plastic bag. More than 40 countries have banned or taxed the flimsy carryout, including most African countries, China, India, Israel, France, England, Germany, etc.
The state of California and Hawaii have banned them, as have numerous places in the U.S., including Portland, Seattle, Chicago, the Outer Banks in North Carolina and our own Folly Beach and Isle of Palms in South Carolina.
The reasons are many and quite scary. It is estimated that after 12 million barrels of oil are used to make these obnoxious bags each year in the U.S. alone, 100 billion of them are tossed away, decorating the landscape. Worldwide, plastic bags contribute to 8 million tons of plastic enter the oceans annually, now forming up to 90 percent of the total ocean debris.
Ingested plastic bags strangle and suffocate marine animals, especially sea turtles, dolphins and whales. Plastics never biodegrade, they just get smaller and quickly move up the food chain, spreading chemical toxins as they go.
So now Beaufort County has a chance to vote. Hopefully, the Town Council members on Hilton Head Island will contact the county to support an outright ban on these unnecessary bags to restore some pride in our island. Bringing our own tote bags to the grocery store will get easier with practice. It’s not that difficult to do the right thing. They’re doing it in Kenya, California, Folly Beach and Isle of Palms.
Debby Boots
Hilton Head Island
