It’s time to speak up about Trump

My blood is boiling. It happens too often since the election of 2016.
Today it is the situation in Puerto Rico. Number “45” is blasting its citizens for not cleaning up their own devastation following the hurricane that ripped them apart. He didn’t say this after the hurricanes in Texas or Florida. He sent help ASAP. What’s the difference?
Well, the island is surrounded by very big water. No kidding, Dick Tracy.
What else is different?
Well, those people are citizens of the USA, but they can’t vote in the national elections. Same is true of the American Virgin Islands. So these folks don’t really count as voters.
And they are brown. They are Latino. The Virgin Islanders are primarily black.
These are interesting facts.
No one says things are going well in those islands, except “45.” They are in a humanitarian crisis, but he says their recovery is going fantastically, better than anywhere in the world, ever!
He is lying. The mayor of San Juan has been pleading for the lives of her people, and he blasts her, because she isn’t praising him. What a baby. The man has no empathy, no compassion. He demonstrates it again and again.
I see a common thread in his actions and words. It is support for racism and encouragement of division. Muslims, NFL players, Puerto Ricans, immigrants. It’s time for us to speak up, or, in the words of Martin Niemoller, we may be the next group on the list.
Cheryl L. Kanuck
Bluffton
Comments