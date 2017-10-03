Story of Little Rock powerful

Highest of kudos to the Associated Press writers for their powerful, thought-provoking article on the 60th anniversary of Little Rock in the Sept. 27 issue of your paper, and to the paper for featuring the story.
The photo featured on the front of the “Long Read” section speaks a thousand volumes. I cannot stop staring at it — at the mean, angry face and the proud, humble one.
The profiles of the Little Rock Nine were fabulous. Talk about success stories. Talk about rising above. I was riveted reading each and every one. I found it interesting to learn the states in which each went on to a higher education, i.e. three in Illinois, three in California, two in Michigan, two in Missouri, then Colorado, Ohio, and New York.
The story includes mention of Hazel Bryan (shown yelling in the photo) and Elizabeth Eckford (shown in front of Hazel with sunglasses) receiving a Humanitarian Award three-plus decades later, after their “reconciliation.” Now that would be a fascinating story to read.
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
