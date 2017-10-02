Blame game wrong approach on Obamacare

There have been numerous letters to the editor criticizing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
I would venture an opinion that many of these critics have adequate health care coverage either through employer coverage, retired employee benefit, private funding or Medicare.
Certainly the 20 million of our population who now are covered have a different opinion of the plan.
A letter linking the opioid crisis to some anonymous Wisconsin detective is an example of how far off base these critics are.
The only thing, so far, that the Affordable Care Act has not been blamed for is Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma.
Yes, the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, and after seven years some adjustments are necessary.
But let us not throw out the baby with the bath water as Congress recently tried to do.
Let us work to bring to all the health care coverage that is sorely needed.
Murray Turka
Hilton Head Island
Comments