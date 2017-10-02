A different look at Trump ‘accomplishments’

A recent letter to the editor credited President Donald Trump with many things. Let’s take a quick look at some of those claims.
Stock market up 6.5 percent — it’s commonly accepted that presidents are not responsible for either increases or decreases in the stock market.
Added 298,000 jobs in his first month — really?
NATO spending $10 billion — maybe so, but how could he possibly be credited with that?
Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court — true, but that was engineered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate after exercising the “nuclear option.”
Trump generated 1 million jobs — accurate numbers put that figure at around 317,000.
Building border wall and defeating ISIS — there is no wall and ISIS is far from defeated
Exiting the Paris accord and Trans Pacific Partnership — both true but those are considered accomplishments?
Met with foreign leaders across globe — that’s like saying he put in a 40-hour work week; that’s his job.
The other claims are so nonsensical it’s easy to see why Trump’s constituency is really clueless.
Paul Armstrong
Hilton Head Island
