A different look at Trump ‘accomplishments’

October 02, 2017 7:44 AM

A recent letter to the editor credited President Donald Trump with many things. Let’s take a quick look at some of those claims.

Stock market up 6.5 percent — it’s commonly accepted that presidents are not responsible for either increases or decreases in the stock market.

Added 298,000 jobs in his first month — really?

NATO spending $10 billion — maybe so, but how could he possibly be credited with that?

Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court — true, but that was engineered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate after exercising the “nuclear option.”

Trump generated 1 million jobs — accurate numbers put that figure at around 317,000.

Building border wall and defeating ISIS — there is no wall and ISIS is far from defeated

Exiting the Paris accord and Trans Pacific Partnership — both true but those are considered accomplishments?

Met with foreign leaders across globe — that’s like saying he put in a 40-hour work week; that’s his job.

The other claims are so nonsensical it’s easy to see why Trump’s constituency is really clueless.

Paul Armstrong

Hilton Head Island

