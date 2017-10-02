Find new way to end nuisance calls

The telemarketers and robo-callers have found a new way to get through to us unsuspecting targets.
Although my “NO-MO-ROBO” has been able to detect numbers associated with nuisance calls and cancel them out, the latest twist is that the scammers have gained access to our personal phone numbers, and those are what show up on caller I.D. I have had numerous calls showing numbers of people whom I know, only to find a recorded pitch from a scammer when I answer.
Likewise, people I know have called me saying that my number shows up on their caller I.D. under similar circumstances.
I now have reverted to not answering my phone but letting my answering machine pick up the calls, and any legitimate ones I return promptly.
I think the FCC needs to start actively finding a way to put these nuisances out of business.
Bob Alberti
Sun City
Comments