Students must try harder at school

After reading the two high schools’ scores on the ACT, Whale Branch and Battery Creek scored 16.9 and 16 respectively, while the South Carolina composite average is 18.7 and the highest possible score a 36. I am sickened by the low scores and wonder why we have beautiful, clean schools for students with that kind of effort put forth by them.
As a former high school teacher who substituted for 11 years in Hilton Head Island schools, I understand the socio-economics of students, but feel there needs to be more accountability on their part. It isn’t just a “teacher’s fault” because teachers are managing classrooms and presenting material to more than 100 kids per day.
The main problem is that many students think they are there to do two things: socialize with one another, or “put in time,” cheating all the way, until they can get a diploma. Schools are far too costly to be treated as social clubs with athletic teams.
Many schools function quite well all over the United States, but it seems as if fewer and fewer students feel the need to try at all.
Where the expectation at home is high, the schools do the job of educating well. But it is a team effort involving school, home, and student.
Life is about effort. Somehow many people make stupid choices daily and never think there is a price to pay down the road. Life is about choices, everyday choices. Coasting isn’t a viable choice.
Sheila Garvey
Hilton Head Island
