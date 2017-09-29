Why we’re free to be just as wrong as we are right

Americans have fought and shed their blood to defend our right to “take a knee” or stand for our national anthem or to fly our national flag with the union up or down because our country can be just as wrong as it is right.
Each individual has the right to express his or her own important opinion in a responsible manner without being castigated by the national leaders.
Americans have not, and do not, die to defend the opinion of the office of the president.
So that no one person’s opinion is controlling and dominating, the Founding Fathers established three branches of government with checks and balances.
Calvin Jordan
Beaufort
