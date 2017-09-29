Letters to the Editor

What if Trump used his voice wisely?

September 29, 2017 7:51 AM

What if the president hadn’t spent last weekend picking an unnecessary fight with African-American professional athletes, using the most powerful voice in the world to divide the country along all-too-familiar fault lines?

What if instead he had used that voice to rally the nation to a unified purpose: helping the people of Puerto Rico — American citizens, overwhelmingly brown and black, who have been thrust into pre-modern misery by a hurricane?

If only.

Joe Distelheim

Hilton Head Island

