Disaster assistance that rings a bell

September 29, 2017 7:50 AM

Although Hurricane Irma did not have the same devastating local effect as Hurricane Matthew, our local Salvation Army corps commanded by Majs. Bryan and Marie Tatterson was on duty supporting organizations providing security and shelter to the area.

The majors, along with office manager/bookkeeper Dianne Schaffer, social worker Amber Hewitt, and receptionist Gail Lawton and her husband performed the following cooking and delivery services from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12:

▪  609 hot breakfasts at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

▪  240 hot suppers at the EOC.

▪  1,640 snacks at the EOC.

▪  510 lunches at the shelters at Battery Creek and Bluffton high schools.

Even though all of them had personal issues with the effects of Irma, those were set aside in order to do what the Salvation Army always does. We do not yet have all the statistics on the emergency assistance (food/rent/utilities) to families provided last week but it has been substantial.

By the way, in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, emergency assistance valued at more than $52,000 was provided to 120 local families. SCE&G grants totaling more than $102,600 was distributed in Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Colleton counties. More than $13,000 in FEMA grants was also procured and distributed. In preparation for Irma, our local corps was geared to help out again should the need arise.

I thought those of you who will soon see the bell-ringers would want to know.

Carter Swenson

Advisory Board Chairman

Salvation Army of the Lowcountry

Beaufort

