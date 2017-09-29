Letters to the Editor

Quit concentrating on the nut jobs

September 29, 2017 7:48 AM

In a country of more than 300 million people, how do a few thousand nut jobs on both sides get so much publicity and ink The media gets ratings and the newspapers sell when they show some lowlife hitting somebody over the head with a baseball bat and we are supposed to believe this is America.

They can smarten up quickly with prompt and proper application of institutional force and the law. If the police chiefs and judges would do their jobs, they would discover that serving serious time for an assault with a deadly weapon isn’t as heroic and romantic as it first appeared.

The real America is what we saw in Houston and Florida, and now in the Caribbean and Mexico — neighbors helping neighbors, and unbelievably brave first responders risking their lives to save others. Enough with the crazies.

Steve Dickler

Hilton Head Island

