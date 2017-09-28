NFL players have better options than kneeling

The American flag and our national anthem are symbols of our freedom. Freedom to protest without fear of government retaliation is just one of our blessings under the flag. It must be honored and respected as a constant reminder in everything we do and everywhere we go.
Our well-paid professional athletes are correct in their belief regarding social injustice. They are wrong in denigrating our flag and national anthem, the very symbols of the right to highlight this injustice.
A message to professional sportspersons: Give this some thought. Take your collective discretionary resources and invest it in communities like Ferguson and Chicago. Work the system with your wealth to bring the police and the neighborhoods closer together. Pay tuition for needy kids for charter schools and junior colleges. Pay an owner to hire Colin Kaepernick; he doesn’t deserve to be excluded from his profession because of his actions whether or not we agree with him.
We as a nation would be better served if you would be more proactive in the communities that you were fortunate enough to escape than thumping your chest and showboating in the end zone.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
