Immigration still must be legal

Regarding a recent news article reporting that Motel 6 workers in Phoenix would no longer report guests to immigration authorities, this does not seem like such terrible behavior to me. When a citizen believes that a crime has been committed, is it not proper to report that activity to law enforcement? Crossing the United States border illegally is a crime. It does not matter what part of the world the illegal border crosser comes from.
We are very fortunate to live in a country that people are taking great risks to get to. Let us all help to keep it that way. Immigration policy must be enforced to ensure our safety and well-being.
I am sympathetic to the plight of the illegal immigrants. More than 25 years ago I became the adopted father of a 10-year-old child from Latin America. All of the immigration laws and policies were adhered to. It was not easy to do and it was very time consuming but, in the long run the procedure worked well.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
