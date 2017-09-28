Letters to the Editor

Immigration still must be legal

September 28, 2017 12:57 PM

Regarding a recent news article reporting that Motel 6 workers in Phoenix would no longer report guests to immigration authorities, this does not seem like such terrible behavior to me. When a citizen believes that a crime has been committed, is it not proper to report that activity to law enforcement? Crossing the United States border illegally is a crime. It does not matter what part of the world the illegal border crosser comes from.

We are very fortunate to live in a country that people are taking great risks to get to. Let us all help to keep it that way. Immigration policy must be enforced to ensure our safety and well-being.

I am sympathetic to the plight of the illegal immigrants. More than 25 years ago I became the adopted father of a 10-year-old child from Latin America. All of the immigration laws and policies were adhered to. It was not easy to do and it was very time consuming but, in the long run the procedure worked well.

Howard D. Sassman

Bluffton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers 0:36

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers
What was Indian Hill Baptist Church like 50 years ago? 0:51

What was Indian Hill Baptist Church like 50 years ago?
Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one 1:03

Friend of killed Hilton Head bicyclist asks for a sign … and receives one

View More Video