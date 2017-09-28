Stars and stripes represent everything we stand for

As I watch the growing participation of NFL players in not observing the traditional response of standing at attention during the playing of our national anthem, I am perplexed over what they are protesting. Do all the players know? Do any of them know? Are they simply following the lead of our previous president who routinely expressed his disdain for America?
Very little in this world is perfect, including our country. However, think of where the world would be today were it not for the courage of many Americans. It is safe to say that most of the protesting players have less than a casual relationship with history. It is certainly their “right” to protest, but do they necessarily have to exhibit a healthy dose of disrespect to our flag and anthem?
Perhaps I am living in the past but the stars and stripes have always represented everything that our country stood for and fought to preserve and protect. The flag drapes the coffins of our military personnel who pay the ultimate sacrifice to defend the rights the players speak about. The flag is presented to the family of deceased veterans.
War is not like football. There are no time-outs. No doctors on the sidelines to check your injuries. No off-season to recuperate. No one serving Gatorade. No five-star hotels to stay in. Just everyday folks willing to die 10,000 miles from home for that flag you dishonor.
I guess the flag means nothing. To me, it means everything.
Kevin Baruth
Bluffton
