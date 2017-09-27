Letters to the Editor

Stick to sports — not politics

September 27, 2017 1:31 PM

As a military veteran of the Cold War with Russia followed by service in Vietnam, but primarily as a proud American, I was appalled at the disrespect demonstrated by 200 members of the NFL for our flag and national anthem.

Our national anthem and flag are symbols of unity in our great country and the disdain shown by the NFL is another step in the downward trend of our nation toward total disarray. To be unwilling to stand for three minutes to honor America is inexcusable.

In England, all NFL players stood for the playing of “God Save the Queen” but not “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach chose to have his players remain in the clubhouse to avoid controversy when the anthem was played, but one player, a former Army Ranger, stood at attention with his hand over his heart as a sign of respect.

Fans come to watch a sporting event, to be entertained, not to witness a political agenda. Players have the right to demonstrate but not in stadiums where fans are captive to a political message they may not support. Rather, players should move their platforms, on their own time, to a private setting where Americans have the choice of agreeing or disagreeing.

Robert Green

Hilton Head Island

