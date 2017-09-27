Steelers had the best idea

Let me start by saying that I respect the flag and our national anthem, but I also respect the right to protest even when I differ with the way they express it.
As a lifelong Steelers fan, I agree with the team’s decision to take themselves out of the controversy instead of giving President Donald Trump a platform to feud with the NFL.
I disagree with Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva’s decision (to stand by himself for the national anthem). He didn’t respect the flag. He disrespected his teammates while giving Trump the platform he didn’t deserve. He put himself in the middle of a controversy while the rest of the team wisely stayed above it. They didn’t have to divide the team into those who knelt and those who didn’t. He was the only divider. In doing so, he aligned himself with the divider-in-chief and put his team in a controversy they tried so hard to avoid.
Gail Chirichetti
Bluffon
