Let NFL players search for opportunity elsewhere

What a reflection on America today! Athletes who have been born, raised, educated (?) and promoted to high-paying jobs because of their talents are now degrading the culture that gave them success.
Making millions of dollars, far more than the average citizen, they are lowering themselves on bended knee to denigrate the flag that stands for all their past and future opportunities. So many of their countrymen have fought to preserve the freedom that they are using to insult the majority of the population.
Do they have a right? They do. That right was fought for by many who paid the ultimate price.
My suggestion is that they leave this country if they find their success so terrible and make room for those who believe in what this country has provided them. I’m sure when they do they won’t find any place else to give them the opportunity that they have. Instead, they should be thankful for all that America stands for.
I will not watch NFL football anymore and will not buy any products advertised on those games. America is a land of opportunity. You who are protesting have been blessed because of that. Goodbye.
C.R. Van Anden
Beaufort
