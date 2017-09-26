Letters to the Editor

Respecting flag a necessary act of submission

September 26, 2017 1:29 PM

Like many, I have no sympathy for the current National Football League theater involving privileged players kneeling during the national anthem.

But they reflect the inherent weakness in our education system. The flag of the United States is a sovereign symbol of the authority of our nation. As such, it is our duty as citizens to respect it.

Ancient respect during the time of royalty was to bow your knee to the king or ruler. Years ago we were taught the roots of this respect and its tradition.

So now we have a group of individuals who believe that they are being disrespectful by expressing themselves in a universally submissive and respectful act.

So kneel all you wish. You foolishly show how ignorant you all are. As for me, I prefer to stand with my hand over my heart or salute. It is still the “grand old flag” to millions of us.

Jerry Reed

Bluffton

  Comments  

