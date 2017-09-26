NFL shows its true colors

Until this past Sunday, the National Football League and its teams have conspicuously wrapped their organizations with the U.S. flag and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They have boldly proclaimed their patriotism. Now both the NFL and its players have displayed utter contempt for the flag and the national anthem.
While the players and owners used President Donald Trump’s recent remarks as a catalyst for their actions, they also showed their true colors. Their protest of racial injustice may be just, however, NFL fans are paying to see a professional football game — not players displaying the freedom to express themselves on a political issue. Their actions did not help.
Watching a game played in London, it was so sad to see Baltimore Ravens players kneeling, especially at a game on foreign soil, and then standing to honor the host country when “God Save the Queen,” the British national anthem, was sung. Ironically, the American national anthem was penned on a British ship in Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812.
Dave Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
