Letters to the Editor

September 26, 2017 1:28 PM

Measure judgment of Bluffton police

Bluffton police officers have been accused of drinking while on the clock and getting paid overtime. Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning is said to have acknowledged that “if the officers had consumed any alcohol, he was sure they had used good judgment when doing so.”

If he thought those officers were on duty at the time, that’s a sad commentary on the state of the department. A police officer drinking while on duty is the very definition of bad judgment.

C. Lee Anderson

Hilton Head Island

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Pause
Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor 2:07

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 0:40

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 0:36

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival 0:47

Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:17

Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 2:37

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

  • Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach

    A Kentucky couple was married at Hilton Head Island's Coligny beach last weekend. The bride says a giant red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma was just one sign the couple's wedding was meant to be.

Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach

View more video

Letters to the Editor