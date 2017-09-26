Measure judgment of Bluffton police

Bluffton police officers have been accused of drinking while on the clock and getting paid overtime. Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning is said to have acknowledged that “if the officers had consumed any alcohol, he was sure they had used good judgment when doing so.”
If he thought those officers were on duty at the time, that’s a sad commentary on the state of the department. A police officer drinking while on duty is the very definition of bad judgment.
C. Lee Anderson
Hilton Head Island
