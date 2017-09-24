Check into price gouging in advance of storms

Like most Americans, we all took great and understanding pleasure in the overwhelming outpouring of symphony in the nation’s response to the devastating flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey. It best typified the historic outpouring and national response we share for our follow Americans and for this great country.
However, in contrast, I was taken aback and surprised to discover that a few vendors who work in Sun City were clearly preparing to gouge residences in preparing their homes for any potential flood and wind damage from Hurricane Irma. I chatted with immediate neighbors, and others, to explore if vendors were taking advantage of residents to put up shutters. Some examples:
A $75 fee to just get on a “list” to receive any future services. And, under this condition, a $400 fee for the shutter service.
In close neighbor’s case, a widow agreed to a $200 shutter fee. This vendor’s service turned out to be prompt and excellent in all respects. Others I talked to were quoted $300 to $400.
Some collective action much be taken to prevent vendors from taking unscrupulous advantage during times of personal danger. As a step forward, it would be interesting if area representatives would canvas their areas to better clarify the depth of this unwarranted experience.
Any vendors who willingly gouge residents should lose their ability to work in Sun City.
Gerry H. Turley
Bluffton
