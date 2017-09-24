Know SC law on stopping for school buses

Now that school is back in session, maybe it’s time to review the South Carolina rules for stopped school buses. This is presented as a tip for new people and out-of-state visitors who might read it, and a reminder of what you South Carolina drivers were tested on when you got your license.
All drivers approaching a stopped school bus with the red lights flashing on a two-lane road, are required to stop and wait for the red lights to be extinguished. When a school bus is stopped with the red lights flashing on a four-lane, divided highway, even with just a painted median, the traffic approaching from behind the bus must stop until the flashing lights are extinguished. Traffic approaching from the front of the bus may continue to proceed without stopping.
State law requires bus routes be designed so that no child has to cross a four-lane road. That’s why you don’t have to stop and hold up the drivers who actually know what the law is.
Safe driving and arrive alive.
Henry A. Robertson
Beaufort
