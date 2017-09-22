Letters to the Editor

Push harder for Bluffton veterans’ memorial

September 22, 2017 9:18 AM

As the Bluffton American Legion is preparing to sponsor its third annual Veterans Day Parade, the need for a Veterans Memorial Park becomes a major issue.

Citizens who visit or live in Bluffton​ must travel to Beaufort or Hilton Head Island to attend a Veterans Day memorial ceremony. It would be fitting to have a memorial as a place to conduct a ceremony at the end of the parade.

Local artist Doug Corkern has made a drawing of the proposed memorial and members of the American Legion Auxiliary have petitioned the town of Bluffton for an appropriate site.

Town officials have acknowledged that the memorial is on the capital agenda but to date have not given a specific site nor timeframe for this to happen.

It is time that concerned citizens contact their town officials to let them know just how their constituents feel regarding this important step in town history.

Kay Ranta

Chaplain

American Legion Auxiliary

Bluffton

