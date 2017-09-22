Take an honest look at who’s doing the hating

A recent contributor offered the incredibly uninformed opinion that only Republicans and conservatives promote hate, demonstrating an ignorance of facts. It also was offensive.
Recall the liberal “comedian” holding a vision of the president’s severed head, or the Democratic officeholder calling for Trump’s assassination, the gunman that gunned down U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise while firing on a group of Republican lawmakers, the beatings by Berkeley thugs, shutting down a lawful conservative gathering, the assassination of five Dallas policemen by a BLM acolyte, and university student rioters at Missouri, Yale, Clermont, and Evergreen State.
These were not conservatives. These were not “love ins.” They were exhibitions of hate.
Did conservatives or Republicans assault innocents while infringing the free speech rights of Charles Murray, Heather MacDonald and other conservative scholars?
What is revealed when counter-protesters wear masks, as they did in Charlottsville, Boston and Berkeley?
These facts (any serious observer can offer more) expose the absurdity of the contributor’s opinions.
As the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Moynihan explained, we are entitled to our own opinions but not our own facts. The screed offered by the writer is unworthy of a serious person so I conclude that he is unserious. His letter was offensive.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, as the only Democrat to condemn the recent Berkeley brutality, deserves credit. Where is the rest of the peace-loving left?
Despite the orgy of left wing violence, I do not believe all liberals or Democrats are purveyors of hate. But they do have a lot of fellow travelers.
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
Comments