Letters to the Editor

Salute to Red Cross disaster-relief volunteers

September 21, 2017 8:58 AM

The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization, led by volunteers guided by its congressional charter and fundamental principles. It provides relief to victims of disasters. It also provides armed forces emergency-services stations and hubs serving members of the military and their families.

Forty percent of U.S. blood supplies are collected by the Red Cross. All Red Cross disaster assistance is an outright gift, funded by voluntary contributions from the American people, and delivered through the hard work and sacrifice made by the thousands of volunteers across this country.

Ninety percent of American Red Cross workers are volunteers and 91 cents of every dollar spent goes to humanitarian services and programs.

Recently there have been critics of this organization. Much of it is due to unreasonable expectations. Volunteers do the best they can using the training they have received and resources made available to them.

I learned early in my career not to criticize the effort unless I was part of the team. We are proud to say that we have been part of The Red Cross team for the past six years. What rewarding work.

During Irma the Lowcountry chapter opened 12 shelters and housed and fed 731 displaced residents. Cots and blankets and food were supplied and the coordinated effort was remarkable. Local schools, EMS, police and the Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army, Golden Corral, Palmetto Breeze and others too numerous to mention all contributed.

The Red Cross and its volunteers do make a difference.

Paul and Julie Michau

Beaufort

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 2:37

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts
Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured
USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

View More Video