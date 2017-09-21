Salute to Red Cross disaster-relief volunteers

The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization, led by volunteers guided by its congressional charter and fundamental principles. It provides relief to victims of disasters. It also provides armed forces emergency-services stations and hubs serving members of the military and their families.
Forty percent of U.S. blood supplies are collected by the Red Cross. All Red Cross disaster assistance is an outright gift, funded by voluntary contributions from the American people, and delivered through the hard work and sacrifice made by the thousands of volunteers across this country.
Ninety percent of American Red Cross workers are volunteers and 91 cents of every dollar spent goes to humanitarian services and programs.
Recently there have been critics of this organization. Much of it is due to unreasonable expectations. Volunteers do the best they can using the training they have received and resources made available to them.
I learned early in my career not to criticize the effort unless I was part of the team. We are proud to say that we have been part of The Red Cross team for the past six years. What rewarding work.
During Irma the Lowcountry chapter opened 12 shelters and housed and fed 731 displaced residents. Cots and blankets and food were supplied and the coordinated effort was remarkable. Local schools, EMS, police and the Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army, Golden Corral, Palmetto Breeze and others too numerous to mention all contributed.
The Red Cross and its volunteers do make a difference.
Paul and Julie Michau
Beaufort
