Leaders must act on climate change

Hunting Island has just been hit by its second hurricane in less than a year. Both hurricanes — Matthew and Irma — caused significant damage to the island. Historically, Hunting Island is one of the most erosive islands on the U.S. east coast, and ongoing increased change to it may jeopardize this precious asset and our ability to enjoy it.
We believe that climate change is real and that it is accelerated by human activities. While each of us can play a role in protecting the environment, it is important that all our elected officials take the lead by shaping policies and enacting laws that reduce our collective impact on the climate change.
Each of us must consider our daily choices and their impact on the future of our coastlines, our air, our water, and our grandchildren.
Denise Parsick
President
Friends of Hunting Island
Beaufort
