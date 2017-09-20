Trump dossier shocking beyond belief

Diehards will never lose faith in President Donald Trump. However, lifelong Republicans’ loyalty lies with the Republican Party and its philosophy. Some resent Trump for shaming their party. Others are uncommitted or silent. But all should be alarmed at the dossier compiled by Fusion GPS, documenting why Trump aligns with the Russians.
The details of the Trump/Russia dossier have not been reported by most press outlets. But the report, pro and con, is available on the internet at various sites (type in “dossier Trump”). It is shocking beyond belief.
Lest you label the dossier as “fake news,” note that:
The Senate Judiciary Committee takes this report seriously. Recently, the committee spent 10 hours interviewing Glenn Simpson, owner of Fusion GPS.
The individual who gathered the information, Christopher Steele, is a well-respected former member of British secret service, MI6. He has met with the FBI and disclosed his sources to them.
The investigation was commissioned by wealthy Republicans who wanted dirt on Trump to use to eliminate him from the Republican primary race.
The FBI, former intelligence chief James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, thought the report dangerous enough to give copies to both the president and president-elect Trump.
I suggest that all Americans read it. Then, we’ll wait for special counsel Robert Mueller to verify it or not.
Paul Russo
Bluffton
